Park City MARC begins renovation of leisure pool

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said the leisure pool at the MARC closed Aug. 17.

“Last night our building maintenance crew came in and neutralized the chlorine in there and now we’ve started to offload that water,” Fisher said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Aug. 18. “That will take a couple of days and then we’ll start the demolition.”

The city previously closed the lap pool at the MARC as it moves to upgrade all the aquatic facilities at the recreation center ahead of summer 2026.

The 25-yard lap pool will increase from six to eight lanes and the leisure pool will have what’s called “zero-entry access”, which means there will be a gradual slope into the water mimicking a natural beach.

When complete, the leisure pool will also have a new slide and a rock climbing wall. Fisher said the aquatics upgrades cost around $9 million.

On Aug. 18 Park City’s Recreation Department also began construction on another major capital project — a new $19 million community center in City Park.

The park’s sand volleyball and basketball courts, along with the playground, will be closed until the project is finished in December 2026. Both courts and the playground will be getting an upgrade.

Fisher said they plan to still offer summer camp next year but will have to find a new location, as the former camp building next to the courts will be demolished the week of Aug. 25.

The recreation director said the bubble over the outdoor tennis and pickleball courts at the MARC, which is used as cover for snow, will go up in the third week of September.

Fisher added that Park City is nearing the approval of an initial contract with a private developer to build a new indoor pickleball facility in Quinn’s Junction.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.