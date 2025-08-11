Park City to begin construction on new City Park building

The new City Park building will replace the small brick structure adjacent to the sand volleyball and basketball courts that was built in the 1980s.

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said the new 15,000-square-foot community center will create more space for a variety of programming.

“There’ll be opportunities for the community to rent space to use for meetings or different events,” Fisher said. “There’s a great community room that has a big patio that will open out to the park.”

The new building will allow Park City to increase summer camp capacity by more than 50 children. Fisher said they will also relocate some recreation programs from the MARC to the new building.

Starting Aug. 18, the volleyball and basketball courts will be closed for construction, along with the playground and existing City Park building with bathrooms.

Fisher said both courts and the playground will be upgraded.

“Nice thing about the volleyball courts, they currently sort of sit east-west, which isn’t the best layout for a court because of the sun,” he said. “The new courts will run north and south, so that will really enhance the volleyball playing experience. You won’t have to battle the sun.”

Construction is estimated to be complete by December 2026.

Fisher said he’s grateful of the support the mayor and city council gave to the project.

“I really believe this project shows their commitment to the residents,” he said.

The Park City Council and the city’s planning commission previously approved plans for the project. It’s being paid for with money from the capital budget and funds from a 2019 sales tax revenue bond that is tied directly to an additional tax increment on properties in the lower Park Avenue area.

Residents are invited to the groundbreaking ceremony for the community center Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. next to the basketball and volleyball courts.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.