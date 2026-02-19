© 2026 KPCW

Park City celebrates ice sports with free Olympic Day ice events

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:35 PM MST
Zambonis clean ice at the Park City Ice Arena.
Park City Municipal
Zambonis clean ice at the Park City Ice Arena.

Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, the Wasatch Back can learn to speed skate, figure skate and play hockey.

Utahns can celebrate the Olympics and try some of the most popular ice sports Friday at the Park City Ice Arena.

The sports are free to try but those interested must register online.

The Park City Curling Club will also teach residents how to curl but that event is sold out.

Food trucks will be outside the ice rink throughout the night.
