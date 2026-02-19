Park City celebrates ice sports with free Olympic Day ice events
Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, the Wasatch Back can learn to speed skate, figure skate and play hockey.
Utahns can celebrate the Olympics and try some of the most popular ice sports Friday at the Park City Ice Arena.
The sports are free to try but those interested must register online.
The Park City Curling Club will also teach residents how to curl but that event is sold out.
Food trucks will be outside the ice rink throughout the night.