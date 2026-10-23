Registration for Christian Center of Park City’s Operation Hope now open

The Christian Center of Park City’s Operation Hope provides free toys for around 1,800 Wasatch Back kids each year.

Director of Programs Eli Shakelford said locals donate essentials like coats and hats as well as toys. Then the center sets everything up at the Utah Valley University’s Wasatch Campus in Heber City.

“Operation Hope is one of our keystone events. I love it. It was one of the things that drew me to the Christian Center,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 13 . “We do a massive toy store, and when I say massive, I can't overstate it.”

Typically families who want to participate have to register in person. But this year, the Christian Center has added an online option. Those who participated in the center’s Back 2 School Basic program , which provides school supplies to kids each summer, will get an email to register for Operation Hope this year.

Families will need to complete a form for each child.

Locals can also still register in person if they prefer. Families can sign up at the Christian Center’s Heber Campus on Oct. 27 and the Park City campus Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Gift pickup days are Dec. 8 and 9. Shakelford said families first drop their kids off at a daycare, then get a red bag to fill with three to four items for each child.

“They're lined up with this personal shopper. Then they walk through a coat section,” he said. “Then they walk to a wrapping station where they're kind of stuck having a conversation with our volunteers that are challenging each other to be the fastest wrappers.”

Families also get a couple of bags of food for the holidays.

Shakelford said volunteers are crucial to the program. About 200 people typically help families pick items.

“I met a family last year who do this every year they volunteer as a family,” he said. “It was just so heartwarming and fun for me to see they're young kids, probably six or seven, out there helping.”

Locals who want to support but can’t volunteer can donate supplies via drop boxes at Christian Center stores.

