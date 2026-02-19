Sundance premiere ‘Wicker’ acquired by Black Bear for 2026 release

Following its 2026 Sundance premiere in Park City, independent studio Black Bear acquired the North American rights to “Wicker.”

The film, based on the short story “The Wicker Husband” by Ursula Wills, features Olivia Colman, Peter Dinklage and Alexander Skarsgård.

Black Bear bought the rights on Feb. 17 with plans for a North American release this year.

“Wicker” is the 10th film to be acquired after the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. A handful of films were already purchased before they arrived on Sundance screens this year.