Sundance premiere ‘Wicker’ acquired by Black Bear for 2026 release

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:22 PM MST

The distributor is planning a North American release for the 2026 Sundance premiere.

Following its 2026 Sundance premiere in Park City, independent studio Black Bear acquired the North American rights to “Wicker.”

The film, based on the short story “The Wicker Husband” by Ursula Wills, features Olivia Colman, Peter Dinklage and Alexander Skarsgård.

Black Bear bought the rights on Feb. 17 with plans for a North American release this year.

“Wicker” is the 10th film to be acquired after the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. A handful of films were already purchased before they arrived on Sundance screens this year.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver