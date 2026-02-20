© 2026 KPCW

Park City to share transportation plans at community meeting

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM MST

Park City residents can learn more about several ongoing transportation projects in the Park Meadows neighborhood Feb. 24.

Projects include a planned 12-foot multi-use path on the north side of Little Kate Road, traffic calming measures on Holiday Ranch Loop Road and bus stop improvements.

A rendering of a planned multi-use path on Little Kate Road in Park Meadows.
Park City Municipal
City officials would also like to hear residents’ feedback on the 20 Tan bus service.

The projects are funded through a combination of federal, state, county and local sources and build on community feedback from various surveys.

The open house is at the PC MARC Tuesday at 5 p.m. City officials encourage residents to walk, carpool or take public transportation to the meeting. Parking at the MARC is limited.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver