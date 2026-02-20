Park City to share transportation plans at community meeting

Projects include a planned 12-foot multi-use path on the north side of Little Kate Road, traffic calming measures on Holiday Ranch Loop Road and bus stop improvements.

Park City Municipal A rendering of a planned multi-use path on Little Kate Road in Park Meadows.

City officials would also like to hear residents’ feedback on the 20 Tan bus service.

The projects are funded through a combination of federal, state, county and local sources and build on community feedback from various surveys.

The open house is at the PC MARC Tuesday at 5 p.m. City officials encourage residents to walk, carpool or take public transportation to the meeting. Parking at the MARC is limited.