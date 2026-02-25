Tickets available for annual Park City Leadership symposium

The daylong symposium will feature a keynote address, panels and breakout sessions that cover topics including growth and conservation, affordable housing, mental health, public safety, arts and culture, education, sustainability and the local media ecosystem.

Speakers include Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey, Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh, Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman, Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter and Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant.

All are invited to the symposium at the Blair Education Center at the Park City Hospital. Tickets are available online. Breakfast and lunch is included.