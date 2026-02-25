© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tickets available for annual Park City Leadership symposium

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 25, 2026 at 4:25 PM MST
Locals attend the 2024 Leadership Symposium at the Blair Education Center.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Locals attend the 2024 Leadership Symposium at the Blair Education Center.

Local leaders will gather for Leadership Park City’s annual symposium March 13 to discuss the issues and opportunities that shape the Wasatch Back.

The daylong symposium will feature a keynote address, panels and breakout sessions that cover topics including growth and conservation, affordable housing, mental health, public safety, arts and culture, education, sustainability and the local media ecosystem.

Speakers include Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey, Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh, Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman, Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter and Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant.

All are invited to the symposium at the Blair Education Center at the Park City Hospital. Tickets are available online. Breakfast and lunch is included.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver