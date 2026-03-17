Park City works to fill 19 vacancies on 8 boards and commissions

Park City is working to fill 19 vacancies across eight city boards and commissions. The city encourages residents from all backgrounds to apply; no prior experience is required.

Openings of note include three positions on the Park City Planning Commission, which oversees the city’s long-term development goals and reviews certain development applications.

The Park City Public Art Advisory Board, which oversees the city’s art and cultural environment, has five openings. The Park City Recreation Advisory Board, which consults on city parks and programming matters, has three.

The city’s board of adjustment, library board, neighborhoods first streets committee, nonprofit services advisory committee and police complaint review committee all have vacancies as well.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 8 to be reviewed by the Park City Council. Interested residents can learn more and apply through the city’s boards and commissions website .

2026 Park City boards and commissions openings:

Planning Commission | 3 openings

The Planning Commission acts as a non-political, long-range planning body for Park City. Review of specific projects is limited to matters requiring their consideration. The scope of these reviews is outlined in the Land Management Code and includes general plan review, annexation review, subdivision approval, subdivision and record of survey plat and plat amendment review, master planned development approval, conditional use permit approval, appeals of staff decisions, termination of inactive applications and sensitive land review.

Board of Adjustment | 2 openings

The Board of Adjustment is a legislative board that hears and decides appeals from zoning decisions involving special exceptions to the Land Management Code. The board also makes determinations regarding modifications of non-conforming uses and hears appeals on determinations of non-conforming or non-complying status.

Library Board | 1 opening

The Library Board of Trustees, representing the citizens of Park City and working in partnership with the Library Director, evaluates library services and community needs, establishes library policies and sets goals to be implemented by the director and staff. Board members inform others about library services, needs and accomplishments to foster a positive public image, and build community support.

Neighborhoods First Streets Committee | 1 opening

The Neighborhoods First Streets Committee is a resident-focused program designed to address traffic calming concerns in Park City's neighborhoods. The committee brings together experts from engineering, public works, transportation planning, fire, police and community engagement, alongside a Summit County government representative and a Park City resident representative. Through education, engineering and enforcement, the committee works toward the goal of calmer, safer streets across the city.

Nonprofit Services Advisory Committee | 2 openings

The newly formed Nonprofit Services Advisory Committee is comprised of Park City residents, workers, volunteers, property owners, and business owners. Committee members review applications from local nonprofit organizations and make funding recommendations to the City Council.

Police Complaint Review Committee | 2 openings

All complaints regarding police personnel or policy are first reviewed by an internal investigation. If a complainant is unsatisfied with the result of that investigation, they may request a review by the Police Complaint Review Committee, which is comprised of Park City residents. The committee reviews proposed complaint dispositions of complaints filed against police personnel and/or police procedure and provides findings, conclusions, and recommendations to the Chief of Police, who makes the final determination.

Public Art Advisory Board | 5 openings

The Public Art Advisory Board performs an assessment of Park City's cultural art needs, creates a public art plan, procures funds for art, establishes guidelines for public art, and processes and reviews art proposals, ultimately making recommendations to the City Council on art projects, programs and funding.

Recreation Advisory Board | 3 openings

The Recreation Advisory Board advises the City Council and staff on parks and recreation policy and projects, supports and promotes the programs of the Library and Recreation departments, advises staff on budget priorities, serves as a liaison between the community and public agencies on parks, and stimulates community involvement in support of the City Council's annual and long-term goals and all parks, recreation and beautification projects.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

