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Park City Rotary awards $50K in grants at annual luncheon

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:08 PM MDT
2026 Park City Rotary Community Grant recipients at the annual luncheon March 24, 2026.
Park City Rotary
2026 Park City Rotary Community Grant recipients at the annual luncheon March 24, 2026.

Park City Rotary awarded $50,000 in grants to almost a dozen Wasatch Back nonprofits at its community grants luncheon March 24.

The funds come from the club’s annual Miners Day Running of the Balls on Park City’s Main Street.

“It is so beautiful to see the Rotarians in this community doing what they do best by staging the Running of the Balls and then turning the funds they raise over to the various nonprofits like Hope Alliance to do what they do best: serving the community,” Hope Alliance Executive Director Diane Bernhardt said Tuesday after receiving a grant.

This year, 11 nonprofits received grants, including Recycle Utah. Its director of education, Chelsea Hafer, said the eco-friendly workshops, exhibitions and green events happen thanks to financial assistance.

“These community grants make programs like the Sustainability Festival possible. Accessible environmental education is so important for youth and this grant allows us to provide free programming to fifth graders across Park City,” Hafer said after receiving the grant.

Other recipients include the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, Bridge 21 Park City, Live Like Sam, Summit Community Gardens and EATS and more.

Balls for Park City Rotary’s annual fundraiser go on sale each summer.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver