Hundreds flock to Park City for Miners Day traditions

Labor Day, or what locals affectionately call Miners Day, regularly draws hundreds to Main Street for a parade of local businesses, nonprofits, first responders and political candidates.

But first, Park City plays Pamplona with Rotary’s Running of the Balls. It’s the Park City Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, according to member Timothy Higdon.

“All of the money raised goes for local charities,” he said. “This last year, we did grants that were $33,000 to three local charities, and then the remainder of the money goes for small grants. They’re $2,500 to $5,000, all for charities that are in Wasatch and Summit counties.”

Jonás Wright / KPCW Thousands gather to witness the annual Running of the Balls on Park City's Historic Main Street. The event takes place every year on labor day ahead of a parade.

Last year, the Rotary club raised $150,000. This year, Higdon says the goal is to exceed that — and to do it with a smile.

“What’s really fun is getting to talk to people, and the little kids are excited, too,” Higdon said. “It’s really great.”

Click here for the Running of the Balls winning numbers.

Jonás Wright / KPCW A volunteer advertises the Park City Rotary Club's 2025 Miners Day fundraiser. Participants buy golf balls and win prizes if their ball makes it down Main Street first.

The excitement extends beyond the release of 15,000 golf balls down Main Street. The day began with a 5K run on the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail from City Park.

Kimball Junction resident Bernadette Greenwood said it was a cruise downhill to start with a challenging return trip.

“But my motto is: don't throw up, don't wet your pants, don't go home in an ambulance,” Greenwood laughed. “And I think I succeeded.”

Jonás Wright / KPCW Local organizations and residents participate in the Miners Day parade celebration on Park City Main Street.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church treated hundreds of runners and residents to a pancake breakfast near the park pavilion.

Parkite turned Salt Lake City resident Kathy Ostler rises early to organize the meal, which raises money for St. Mary’s religious education program.

“This is still my passion project every year. I love putting on the breakfast,” she said. “[St. Mary’s is] a great community full of really wonderful people.”

Ostler estimates the church serves 60 pounds of ham, 50 pounds of pancake mix and countless eggs.

The parade began shortly after 11 a.m. when Rotarians cleared Main Street of golf balls. More than three dozen groups walked in the parade, including KPCW.

Catherine Connors was among the ski patrollers representing the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association. She says the group’s float nodded to last winter’s two-week strike.

“We actually repurposed one of our signs that we used during the strike, and we repainted it to say thanks to our community for all the support that we had during the strike,” she said.

The parade also included all candidates for Park City Council and mayor.

Jonás Wright / KPCW Actors and participants in the annual town farce, "Park City Follies," roll down Main Street on Miners Day 2025.

The Rotary club awards prizes each year for floats in multiple categories including most creative and best overall.

The top floats will be announced this week.

In the afternoon, locals competed in the lost art of mucking and drilling in City Park for bragging rights and a $1,000 prize.

Park City Rotary is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list, click here.