Olympians, Paralympians to gather on Park City Main Street for parade

Wasatch Back and Utah athletes from the Milan Cortina and Paris Games will walk down Main Street at 5:00 p.m.

Olympic medalists Connor Curran, Casey Dawson, Ashley Farquharson, Grant Fisher, Chris Lillis, Sydney Peterson and Jordyn Poulter will attend the event. The parade will also feature cheerleaders, marching bands, and local community floats from Park City Mountain, Deer Valley and Youth Sports Alliance clubs.

After the parade, athletes will gather on lower Main Street for photos and autographs.

Participants are encouraged to use public transportation or carpool to Old Town.

Park City will close lower Main Street from 7th Street to 9th Street from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 3. The rest of Main will close to vehicle traffic at 4 p.m.

Access to the Brew Pub Lot will also be closed from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday.