Historic Park City mine building honored for preservation efforts

That includes Park City’s Silver King Coalition Mine headframe building which Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History has worked to rescue after it collapsed from snow and other structural issues.

The group led a four-year rehabilitation project of the 1926 facility above Park City Mountain, which was completed in October 2025.

It was designated as the centerpiece of the Silver King Coalition Mine National Historic District in 2024 and will anchor the Park City Historic Mine Route, launching in September this year.

Other buildings recognized for rehabilitation and restoration include the Browning Apartments in Ogden, the Bernard O. Mecklenburg Residence in Salt Lake and some Fort Douglas buildings on the University of Utah campus.

All of the 2026 Community Stewardship awardees will be honored April 28 in Salt Lake City.