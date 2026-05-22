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Mirror Lake Highway, all seasonal roads now open for 2026 season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 22, 2026 at 4:13 PM MDT
mirror lake highway heads up into the uinta mountains
Marc Sanchez
/
Adobe Stock

All seasonal roads in the Wasatch Back and across Utah are now open.

The Utah Department of Transportation has now opened Mirror Lake Highway in Summit County and the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway outside Wasatch County for the summer.

These were the last two seasonal roads left to open across the state.

In the Wasatch Back, Guardsman Pass from Park City to the Summit-Wasatch County line and from Brighton to Park City opened earlier this spring along with Pine Canyon, connecting Midway to Park City.

A full list of Utah's seasonal roads is available here.

Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver