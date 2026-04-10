Park City to begin off-peak parking rates Monday
During certain hours, some parking lots and garages will be free for residents and visitors.
Off-season parking rates in Old Town Park City begin Monday.
That includes the China Bridge parking garage, which will be free from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m and $1 an hour until midnight.
Parking on Swede Alley and in the Bob Wells Plaza will be free between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The North Marsac parking lot and upper and lower Sandridge lots are free all day.
Off-peak parking rates end May 31.
Special event rates may still be enforced during off-season rates.