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Park City to begin off-peak parking rates Monday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:02 PM MDT
A view of the Bob Wells Plaza and parking lot on Swede Alley.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
A view of the Bob Wells Plaza and parking lot on Swede Alley.

During certain hours, some parking lots and garages will be free for residents and visitors.

Off-season parking rates in Old Town Park City begin Monday.

That includes the China Bridge parking garage, which will be free from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m and $1 an hour until midnight.

Parking on Swede Alley and in the Bob Wells Plaza will be free between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The North Marsac parking lot and upper and lower Sandridge lots are free all day.

Off-peak parking rates end May 31.

Special event rates may still be enforced during off-season rates.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver