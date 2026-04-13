Park City Library saw record number of visitors in FY25

The Park City Library is celebrating a year of success . During fiscal year 2025 — which spans July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025 — the library had a record of almost 262,000 [261,720] visitors.

Library Executive Director Adriane Herrick Juarez shared the benchmark with the Park City Council April 9. She said the record number of visits is a sign the library’s 2015 renovation was a success.

The remodel added 21st-century technology like “smart” meeting rooms, new public computers and a lab with 3D printers, a sound booth and video recording equipment. Juarez said before the renovations, there were fewer than 100,000 visitors annually.

“The community had a dream about creating a new space for all of the library activities,” Juarez said. “We renovated and as you can see, ever since we've had participation going up and up.”

She said programming also drew a lot of visitors. Over 54,000 [54,451] adults, teens and kids attended free events throughout the year.

Juarez said the library hosted multiple event series, including Chats in the Kitchen, which brought Latino and Latina community members together, and a summer reading program featuring stories, activities and a progress tracker to win prizes.

The library also partnered with other Wasatch Back libraries for the One Book, Once Community series and the Wasatch Back Book Festival.

“One of the features we decided to focus on in FY25 was support of families who work,” Juarez said. “So a lot of our events and programs focused on Saturday items as well as evening items, and I think that's why that program number looks so great.”

Programs were also made possible by the nearly 3,000 [2,794] people who volunteered throughout the year.

Juarez said the library once again received “quality library” status from the Utah State Library Division for its programming, visitation and check-out numbers. In all, almost 149,000 [148,558] electronic and physical items were borrowed from the library in fiscal year 2025.

“We're very proud of that, and we are pleased to be the organization that empowers minds, inspires imagination and connects community in Park City,” Juarez said.

The library also installed a new automated check-in machine and received $95,000 in restaurant tax grant funds to upgrade the Jim Santy Auditorium’s lighting, power and stage amenities.

