Utahn’s second art car returns to Park City Main Street

Garrett Hoyos parked his large camper van on Main Street in Old Town Park City April 29.

The “party bus,” as he calls it, is covered in scribbles and drawings of every color, inside and out, crowdsourced from people he meets on the road.

It’s the second vehicle he’s turned into a canvas after his Tesla, which like the RV, has made repeated stops in Park City during the past couple years.

For Hoyos, every stop is an opportunity to add new layers to the rolling exhibits.

“I was doing dry erase markers, using my Tesla as a whiteboard, and then my son drew on it with a Sharpie,” Hoyos said. “I was like, let's just not erase it. What if we kept going? And so we just kept on stacking color, and those layers turned into the story.”

Connor Thomas / KPCW Garrett Hoyos' Tesla.

Hoyos goes by the name “Flow” and calls his project “Flow City.” He said his goal is to foster a “group flow state” through interactive art, as opposed to traditional static murals.

“Write something beautiful, something that when people are going to see your words, they're going to feel it, they're going to understand who you are. Write something that's going to lift people up,” Hoyos said he tells passersby. “What's going to connect community? What's going to be a value contribution? Because currency is the problem — the biggest problem that I see facing humanity today is the flow of currency is actually not flowing.”

So he calls the RV an “art bank” too.

He’s taken both vehicles as far away as Miami, Florida, and Burning Man in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

His journeys included a brush with Evanston, Wyoming, police who pulled over his colorful Tesla last year. The Uinta County Herald reported Hoyos was sent to jail for, among other things, possessing drugs he considers “sacred substances.”

Hoyos said the Tesla has been down Main Street Park City about 20 times, and he brought the RV to Utah in January for the state’s final Sundance Film Festival.

He plans to bring the rolling exhibit to the Utah Arts Festival in Salt Lake City this summer.