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Park City Mountain to begin construction as winter operations end for season

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:05 PM MDT
The Cabriolet lifts moves people from the bottom of Canyons Village to the base area, where they can access restaurants and ski lifts.
Jason C. Finn
/
Adobe Stock
The Cabriolet lifts moves people from the bottom of Canyons Village to the base area, where they can access restaurants and ski lifts.

Park City Mountain is winding down operations amid an unseasonably warm winter. With limited terrain options, the resort will soon start on construction projects.

Just a few hours after Deer Valley Resort announced it will close for the season Sunday, Park City Mountain said it is also ending winter operations.

While Park City Mountain will not close all of its terrain, it’s officially the beginning of the end.

On the Mountain Village side, Crescent and Payday lifts will spin for the last time this season on Saturday and 3 Kings and First Time lifts will close Sunday. Mountain Coaster will remain open next week if conditions allow.

Canyons Village side will remain open, conditions permitting.

With mountain operations winding down, Park City Mountain is getting started on construction. Work on the Canyons Village parking garage and the new 10-person gondola begins March 30.

This will be the final phase of construction on the garage. The first two levels of the structure were completed earlier this season and the remaining three levels will be ready for the 2026-2027 season.

The garage will be closed to the public during construction.

The new gondola, named the Canyons Village Skyway, will replace the Cabriolet Lift.

It will be the central connection linking guests from the Lower Village to the heart of Canyons Village. The gondola will also feature a mid-station for guests staying throughout the mid-village area.

Park City Mountain will celebrate the Cabriolet's legacy and its last day serving the resort on March 29. Visitors can pick up donuts from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the top terminal.
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Ski Resorts Park City MountainOther News
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller