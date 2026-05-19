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Song Summit announces 2026 Park City festival lineup to feed spirit, soul

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 19, 2026 at 3:52 PM MDT
Ben Anderson, founder of the Park City Song Summit, addresses the crowd on September 8, 2022
KPCW
Ben Anderson, founder of the Park City Song Summit, addresses the crowd on September 8, 2022

The sixth edition of Park City’s music festival, Song Summit, will explore the interconnectedness of music and culinary arts; two industries that feed the spirit and soul.

The festival was previously at Park City Mountain’s Canyons Village. Song Summit turned to the city amid resort construction that made it hard to host the event.

This year Song Summit returns to the Jim Santy Auditorium and Library Field at the Park City Library with labs, vendors and live music.

Song Summit founder Ben Anderson said Park City’s Main Street will also stage some performances.

“We'll be at Le Depot Brasserie for three nights in a row with different celebrity chefs, different artists who will be playing that night, and of course, different menus curated by both the musician and the celebrity chef,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 19.

FULL INTERVIEW: Song Summit Founder Ben Anderson

The 2026 festival runs Aug. 27-29.

Anderson said the labs and master classes near the library are free for everyone as part of the nonprofit’s mission to bring more shared experiences to the community.

“There’ll be food trucks, celebrity chef activations, the foundation stage with music all day, and lots of great vendors there, local and regional, and it will be just a great place for all ages and free to the public,” he said. 

Other concerts and events are ticketed.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver