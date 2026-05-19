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Local News Hour

Andrew Zimmern, Sierra Hull set to attend Song Summit Park City festival kickoff

By Jennifer Dobner
Published May 19, 2026 at 12:02 PM MDT
Picture of Ben Anderson, co-founder of the Park City Song Summit.
KPCW
Ben Anderson, co-founder of the Park City Song Summit.

Ben Anderson, founder of Song Summit Park City, joins the show to discuss the upcoming event from August 27-29. The festival will feature a kickoff dinner with Andrew Zimmern and Sierra Hull, followed by nightly performances at the Marquee. Song Summit Village at Library Field will offer free activities, including morning yoga and labs on various topics like mental health and social justice.

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Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
See stories by Jennifer Dobner