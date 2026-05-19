Andrew Zimmern, Sierra Hull set to attend Song Summit Park City festival kickoff

Ben Anderson, founder of Song Summit Park City, joins the show to discuss the upcoming event from August 27-29. The festival will feature a kickoff dinner with Andrew Zimmern and Sierra Hull, followed by nightly performances at the Marquee. Song Summit Village at Library Field will offer free activities, including morning yoga and labs on various topics like mental health and social justice.

PARK CITY: Park City firefighters offer wood chipping, home assessments to offset wildfire risks