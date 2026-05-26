Park City Farmers Market celebrates 25 years this summer

The Park City Farmers Market will celebrate its 25th anniversary when it opens for the season May 27.

The market is in Park City Mountain’s First Time parking lot. It will be open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine.

Kamas baker Volker Ritzinger started the market to share his artisan breads. The market was moved to the base of Canyons Resort in 2001 before returning to its original location at Park City Mountain in 2024 when construction began on the parking garage in the Cabriolet lot.