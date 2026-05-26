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Park City Farmers Market celebrates 25 years this summer

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 26, 2026 at 4:41 PM MDT
The Park City Farmers Market will be open every Wednesday starting May 28 at the First Time Lot at Park City Mountain.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
The Park City Farmers Market will be open every Wednesday at the First Time Lot at Park City Mountain.

Local vendors will be selling fresh produce, baked goods and more.

The Park City Farmers Market will celebrate its 25th anniversary when it opens for the season May 27.

The market is in Park City Mountain’s First Time parking lot. It will be open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine.

Kamas baker Volker Ritzinger started the market to share his artisan breads. The market was moved to the base of Canyons Resort in 2001 before returning to its original location at Park City Mountain in 2024 when construction began on the parking garage in the Cabriolet lot.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver