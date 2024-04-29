Park City Mountain Village to host farmers market this year

The Park City Farmers Market is moving from Canyons Village back to the First Time parking lot at Park City Mountain Village this year.

The move is due to the construction of a new parking garage on the Cabriolet lot at Canyons.

The First Time lot was the home of the market when it launched more than 20 years ago, according to organizer Volker Ritzinger.

All of the products offered by vendors at the farmers market are verified to be non-GMO and free of pesticides. Ritzinger said business has been strong in recent years, as people have become more focused on the quality of their food.

“People are getting more educated about eating good food and eating natural and organic and non-sprayed stuff,” Ritzinger said. “So the farmers markets are getting busier and busier all over Utah. I work and help other cities start markets and there’s more demand for farmers markets and everybody wants to see the local farmers getting out there. And the more we promote farmers' markets, the more farmers there will be growing good stuff, because they all want to go out there, nobody wants to do the wholesale anymore.”

The Park City Farmers Market will be every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ritzinger said he wants to extend to 6 p.m. to accommodate working folks but will have to see if it can work.

The market is no longer accepting applications for sellers this year. Over 60 vendors are signed up, including two new farmers from the Odgen area.

There is no set closing date, but the market typically runs into the fall until farmers run out of product.