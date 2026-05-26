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Utah DNR inspects 8K boats over Memorial Day for invasive species

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 26, 2026 at 3:39 PM MDT
A DNR officer conducting an inspection on a boat for quagga mussels.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
A DNR officer conducting an inspection on a boat for quagga mussels.

Memorial Day marks the start of the summer boating season and Utah officials were out on Utah waters to protect the state from invasive species.

Utah Department of Natural Resource officers inspected more than 8,000 boats and decontaminated about 200 over Memorial Day weekend.

Statewide, officers found several violations including failing to take the mandatory mussel-aware boater program course and not paying the aquatic invasive species fee for motorized boats.

Anyone taking watercraft onto Utah waters must take the mussel-aware course. That includes non-motorized watercraft like paddleboards and canoes.

Lake Powell is the only Utah waterbody infected with invasive species like quagga mussels and the Eurasian watermilfoil.

Efforts to inspect and decontaminate boats keep the species from spreading to other waters in the state and damaging ecosystems.
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Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver