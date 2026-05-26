Candidates for Utah’s newest congressional districts face off in debates

The district covers much of northern Utah including the Snyderville Basin and other parts of Summit County.

The debate, hosted by the Utah Debate Commission, will feature Democratic candidates Liban Mohamed, Ben McAdams, Nate Blouin and Michael Farrell. It will be streamed live starting at 6 p.m.

Also Wednesday, KPCW and the Wasatch Record will host a forum for the Wasatch County sheriff primary at the senior center at 6 p.m. That will also be live streamed.

Then on June 1, Republican candidates in the new 2nd and 3rd congressional districts will join the debate commission.

Utah’s primary election is June 23. Mail-in ballots go out to voters starting June 2. The deadline to register and receive a ballot by mail for the 2026 primary election is June 12. Residents can also register to vote in person on Election Day.

More information about Summit County’s primary election is available here.

More information about Wasatch County’s primary election is available here.