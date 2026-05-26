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Candidates for Utah’s newest congressional districts face off in debates

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 26, 2026 at 4:53 PM MDT
MIDA board members met at the Utah Capitol June 24, 2025.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
FILE - The Utah Capitol on June 24, 2025.

Utah voters can learn more about the candidates running in the state’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District at a debate May 27.

The district covers much of northern Utah including the Snyderville Basin and other parts of Summit County.

The debate, hosted by the Utah Debate Commission, will feature Democratic candidates Liban Mohamed, Ben McAdams, Nate Blouin and Michael Farrell. It will be streamed live starting at 6 p.m.

Also Wednesday, KPCW and the Wasatch Record will host a forum for the Wasatch County sheriff primary at the senior center at 6 p.m. That will also be live streamed.

Then on June 1, Republican candidates in the new 2nd and 3rd congressional districts will join the debate commission.

Utah’s primary election is June 23. Mail-in ballots go out to voters starting June 2. The deadline to register and receive a ballot by mail for the 2026 primary election is June 12. Residents can also register to vote in person on Election Day.

More information about Summit County’s primary election is available here.

More information about Wasatch County’s primary election is available here.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver