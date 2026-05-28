Park City begins Pride Month festivities this weekend

The Summit Pride Foundation will celebrate by marching from Park City Mountain’s main parking lot to City Park starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Festivities will center around the bandstand on the south side of City Park. Summit Pride Vice President Kris Campbell says there will be local music, food, desserts and a drag show.

“This is a time to just come hang out with your neighbors, your allies, your friends, have a good time on a beautiful day and enjoy the community,” Campbell said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

Summit Pride, the local nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, and other organizations have more events planned throughout June.

Deer Valley Resort will host a Pride celebration June 21.

FULL INTERVIEW: Kris Campbell Listen • 12:11

Summit Pride and SOAP — Seniors Out And Proud — will have a brunch at the Park City Library June 23 at 10 a.m.

The local CREATE PC shop and artists collective will exhibit works by LGBTQ+ artists starting June 26. Artist applications are due in early June.

On June 28, Park City Film is showing the 2026 Sundance feature, “Give Me the Ball!,” at the library. The documentary highlights the life and impact of tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Other LGBTQ+ athletes will speak about their experiences during a panel discussion following the film.

Some events are ticketed or require preregistration. More information is available at summitpride.org.

Summit Pride is a financial supporter of KPCW.