Memorial trail opens in Wasatch County, honors local family

The new 1.5-mile JR Memorial Trail overlooks the Jordanelle Reservoir in the Coyote Loop trail system outside Heber.

The trail is dedicated to Jason and Rebecca Howell, who were killed in a Hawaii car crash in 2022. The couple left behind four children; three were part of the Wasatch Mountain Bike Team.

With the team’s help, the Wasatch Trails Foundation completed the final section of the trail in May. Foundation treasurer Mike Rossberg says it is now open for bikers and hikers.

“We just had our Wasatch High School Mountain Bike Team, we had 50 of them out Saturday, finishing the smoothing all the corners, cutting all the little roots off of it, so it's all buffed out and riding really nice right now,” he said on KPCW’s Local News Hour May 25.

This summer, the Wasatch Trails Foundation is rolling out new trails for hikers and bikers throughout the county, including a new connection from Bonanza Flat to the Wasatch Over Wasatch, or WOW, trail.