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Memorial trail opens in Wasatch County, honors local family

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 28, 2026 at 4:40 PM MDT
[FILE - July 2022] The future site of a Tiger Woods golf course sits above the Jordanelle Reservoir on land recently annexed into Heber City limits.
Summit Sotheby's Realty
FILE - Trails are seen above the Jordanelle Reservoir.

The new trail honors the memory and influence of two Heber Valley residents who died in a car crash.

The new 1.5-mile JR Memorial Trail overlooks the Jordanelle Reservoir in the Coyote Loop trail system outside Heber.

The trail is dedicated to Jason and Rebecca Howell, who were killed in a Hawaii car crash in 2022. The couple left behind four children; three were part of the Wasatch Mountain Bike Team.

With the team’s help, the Wasatch Trails Foundation completed the final section of the trail in May. Foundation treasurer Mike Rossberg says it is now open for bikers and hikers.

“We just had our Wasatch High School Mountain Bike Team, we had 50 of them out Saturday, finishing the smoothing all the corners, cutting all the little roots off of it, so it's all buffed out and riding really nice right now,” he said on KPCW’s Local News Hour May 25

This summer, the Wasatch Trails Foundation is rolling out new trails for hikers and bikers throughout the county, including a new connection from Bonanza Flat to the Wasatch Over Wasatch, or WOW, trail.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver
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