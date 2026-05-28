Utah Lt. Gov. finds 99% of Utah voters are U.S. citizens

A comprehensive audit of Utah’s voter database found the vast majority of people registered to cast a ballot — 99.72% — are verifiable U.S. citizens, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announced Wednesday.

But her office, which oversees elections in the state, confirmed that approximately 27 alleged noncitizens — out of the 2,069,640 voter records it reviewed — were on voter rolls. All of them have been removed.

“The goal is none, right?” Henderson told reporters during a news conference. “That’s the goal, but this aligns pretty well with what other states who have taken this task on have found, and certainly doesn’t show widespread problems.”

Although Utah County is the state’s second-largest, it had registered the highest number of noncitizens: 11.

The lieutenant governor announced in April 2025 that it would probe voters’ citizenship. It published preliminary findings in January, at which point it had identified one of the 27 alleged noncitizens.

Read the full article by Emily Anderson Stern at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.