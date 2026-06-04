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Free fly fishing day helps Wasatch Back try something new

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 4, 2026 at 2:13 PM MDT
People fishing at Deer Valley Ponds.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
People fishing at Deer Valley Ponds.

Wasatch Back residents can learn how to cast a line for free at the Deer Valley ponds on Free Fishing Day, June 6.

The first Saturday each June Utahns of all ages can learn to fly fish without a license.

FULL INTERIVEW: High Country Fly Fisher' Jack Campbell

High Country Fly Fishers’ Jack Campbell said all participants need to bring is a pair of sunglasses.

“The club is providing pretty much everything. We have fishing rods and volunteers to help people, and this is something that neophytes, beginners, can participate in,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 4. “Or if you've got a little bit of experience, come down and maybe just fish with us too.”

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and lunch is provided at the Deer Valley gazebo.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver