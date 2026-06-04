Limo driver arrested after attempted robbery, chase through Oakley

A 37-year-old woman was arrested June 2 following a mid-speed car chase with Summit County sheriff’s deputies as she fled the scene of an alleged robbery in Oakley.

Summit County sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot said deputies began looking for the woman about 9 p.m. after a report that she was in Oakley and intended to bomb Chateau Health & Wellness.

Talbot said the woman’s boyfriend in Oklahoma City first reported the plans to his local police department. The woman had been fired from the mental health facility, which opened last year, he added.

En route to the center, deputies were diverted to Ken’s Kash on Center Street, where an employee reported an attempted robbery.

“Some of the information that that employee provided, as far as suspect details, did match up to what we had already learned about the possible suspect in connection with that bomb threat,” Talbot said.

The woman allegedly held up Ken’s Kash with a small knife, but could not open the cash register and drove away from the store in a white limousine.

Authorities suspect the woman drove east to Franson Lane, where an 18-year-old woman told deputies she was struck in the legs by the limo while running.

Jail records show the runner told deputies the driver threatened her and followed her home, before turning around in the driveway.

The runner’s father briefly pursued the limo down Weber Canyon Road in his own car. He told deputies the limo backed into his vehicle and caused thousands of dollars in damage before fleeing.

A deputy back at Ken’s Kash said in arrest papers he saw the limo leaving the area around 9:45 p.m. and followed it north.

“That led to relatively slow-speed pursuit down state Route 32,” Talbot said. “Deputies deployed spike strips. The vehicle did come to a stop there on [Route] 32. The individual exited the vehicle, fled a pretty short distance on foot and then surrendered to deputies.”

Arrest records say the 5-mile chase reached a top speed of about 52 mph. It ended near Rockport State Park, and deputies reported finding a knife in the limousine.

The woman is being held on suspicion of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison, and other offenses.

She had not been charged as of June 4.