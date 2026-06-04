Wasatch Mountain State Park celebrates National Trails Day with free family activities

Volunteers can get their hands dirty improving the Phosphate trail. Those interested can meet at the trailhead at 9 a.m.

The park will host free fishing activities, cornhole and other yard games and a geocaching how-to and archery presentations at 11 a.m.

There will also be hands-on educational activities about the water cycle, geology cycle and astronomy.

The activities are free, but an annual pass or day use fee is required to get into the state park.

Summit County Stormwater Coalition is also hosting a National Trails Day volunteer event. Click here to read more.