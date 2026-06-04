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Wasatch Mountain State Park celebrates National Trails Day with free family activities

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:48 PM MDT
Volunteers listen to trail maintenance instructions. They did drainage work, cut back vegetation and delineated trails Saturday, June, 2025, for National Trails Day.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Volunteers listen to trail maintenance instructions. They did drainage work, cut back vegetation and delineated trails Saturday, June, 2025, for National Trails Day.

Wasatch Mountain State Park is celebrating National Trails Day June 6 with free fishing, yard games and a “Dig Day” volunteer opportunity.

Volunteers can get their hands dirty improving the Phosphate trail. Those interested can meet at the trailhead at 9 a.m.

The park will host free fishing activities, cornhole and other yard games and a geocaching how-to and archery presentations at 11 a.m.

There will also be hands-on educational activities about the water cycle, geology cycle and astronomy.

The activities are free, but an annual pass or day use fee is required to get into the state park.

Summit County Stormwater Coalition is also hosting a National Trails Day volunteer event. Click here to read more.

Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver