Summit County buys land at I-80, U.S. 40 for $3.2M after development stalls

Summit County announced its purchase of the land on June 4. The property is where the Highland Flats housing development was proposed six years ago.

Developers hoped to build 410 residential units on a semicircular, 41-acre area along Highland Drive but backpedaled after county councilmembers expressed skepticism.

Twenty-five acres involved in the proposal were owned by the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City.

Summit County spent $3.2 million to buy that land, according to county spokesperson Derek Siddoway. Its assessed value was $1.3 million.

Summit County Summit County purchased SS-32-B (left). The developer ColBreen still owns SS-32-B-2.

The county leveraged its 2021 voter-approved open space bond to make the deal. County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby says there’s still a $16 million balance in that fund.

A county news release states the acquisition will remain “largely open,” and Summit County Manager Shayne Scott called the prospect of housing development “extremely unlikely.”

Possible uses include agriculture, trails, a dog park or equestrian arena. According to its news release, the county may consider a “carefully planned, community-serving facility,” but did not specify what kind.

The Colmena Group and Breen Homes, who proposed Highland Flats, still own the eastern portion of the area despite listing it for $4.9 million in late 2023.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.