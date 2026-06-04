© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County buys land at I-80, U.S. 40 for $3.2M after development stalls

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:39 PM MDT
the highland flats land is seen from I-80 beneath Highland Estates in 2023
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The Highland Flats land Summit County purchased is seen beyond the fence and beneath existing homes in Highland Estates.

The vacant land was previously part of a 410-unit housing proposal.

Summit County announced its purchase of the land on June 4. The property is where the Highland Flats housing development was proposed six years ago.

Developers hoped to build 410 residential units on a semicircular, 41-acre area along Highland Drive but backpedaled after county councilmembers expressed skepticism.

Twenty-five acres involved in the proposal were owned by the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City.

Summit County spent $3.2 million to buy that land, according to county spokesperson Derek Siddoway. Its assessed value was $1.3 million.

Summit County
Summit County purchased SS-32-B (left). The developer ColBreen still owns SS-32-B-2.

The county leveraged its 2021 voter-approved open space bond to make the deal. County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby says there’s still a $16 million balance in that fund.

A county news release states the acquisition will remain “largely open,” and Summit County Manager Shayne Scott called the prospect of housing development “extremely unlikely.”

Possible uses include agriculture, trails, a dog park or equestrian arena. According to its news release, the county may consider a “carefully planned, community-serving facility,” but did not specify what kind.

The Colmena Group and Breen Homes, who proposed Highland Flats, still own the eastern portion of the area despite listing it for $4.9 million in late 2023.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas