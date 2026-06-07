Park City graduates ride off into the future at ski resort ceremony

Park City High School graduates always ride a chairlift before heading to their commencement ceremony, but never has it been such a short walk.

The 375 members of the class of 2026 rode Silver Lake Express straight to Deer Valley Resort’s summer bandshell at Snow Park Lodge June 5.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Members of Park City high's class of 2026 toss their caps June 5.

Speeches from student leaders and faculty were humorous and heartfelt. The presidents of Latinos In Action, Victoria Rosales and Leonardo Santiago Hernandez, took the stage after they and their classmates received diplomas.

They spoke about community and how rare it is to gather as one big group. Santiago said the path to this moment hasn't been easy.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman addresses the crowd of hundreds at Deer Valley.

“Especially for students and families who have faced fear and challenges within our society,” Santiago said. “Federal ICE agents have made appearances in Park City, creating fear and uncertainty for many immigrant families in our community. But during these times, neighbors, teachers, students and other community members have come together, showing that unity is most important when people are targeted.”

In April, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement took a recent Park City high graduate, Lisandro Pantaleon Pacheco, into custody on his way to work.

A judge has since ordered Pantaleon to be released. He was brought to the U.S. when he was a year old and had no criminal record when ICE detained him.

Addressing the crowd of hundreds in Spanish, Rosales said unity does not mean uniting against something. Santiago continued, saying it's better to unite in support of something.

“All of you gathered here today will always belong to the Park City community,” Santiago said. “We are powerful. We are talented, and we are proud.”

Connor Thomas / KPCW Graduates receive their diplomas.

Principal Caleb Fine said the class collected $7.4 million in scholarships.

He added that 329 Park City alumni are headed to college, and another 36 are headed to work, taking a gap year or serving a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Student Body President Shiva Minter told her classmates that uncertainty about the future can be paralyzing, but it can be a gift if they let it. She says they’re lucky to have been schooled and to graduate in the mountains.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Parents, friends and other family members gather under the chairlift to waive at the graduates.

“There are so many people who don't have the luck to be unsure, to explore, to create, to fail and to be able to start over all over again,” Minter said. “All the time we spend worrying about the future is taking away from the things we have right now, and before we know it, our time runs out.”

The self-described chatterbox wanted to keep herself on schedule, so she put an alarm clock on the podium in front of her. It went off at the end of her speech.

It was the first time a Park City high school class tossed their caps at Deer Valley. Dozier Field is under construction, forcing the school district to find an alternate location.