Park City group forms as Great Salt Lake decline raises concerns about toxic dust, snow changes

The group launched its Greater Park City chapter July 22. About 40 people came to the Park City Library to learn how to get involved.

Brigham Young University ecology professor Ben Abbott founded the nonprofit in 2022 with the goal of funneling more water into the Great Salt Lake.

It has since opened chapters across the state.

Local chapter co-chair Cathy Van Dyke said the decline is not just a Salt Lake Valley problem. The lake different from shrinking saline lakes around the world, because of the millions of people living downwind.

“When you understand where this leads, the Great Salt Lake being one of about 120 saline lakes in the world, most of them are in decline, and none has ever been saved,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “We must be the first.”

Without intervention, Van Dyke said the dust from the lakebed could pose serious health risks to residents. It is contaminated from a century of mining.

The disappearing water also puts Utah’s famous lake-effect snow at risk, impacting the ski industry.

FULL INTERVIEW: Grow the Flow's Cathy Van Dyke Listen • 13:17

“Probably 10 to 15% of our snowfall is because of the lake,” she said. “Not only that, if the dust storms increase, and that’s already happened to a degree, you get dust that settles on the snow. So, the length of the ski season has changed simply because snow melts faster because the dust is darker.”

According to Van Dyke, Utahns would need to reduce water use by 30% to give the lake a 50-50 chance of recovery.

One of the simplest places to start is at home.

“Water less. As they say, ‘Gold is the new green,’” she said. “What does that mean? Let your lawn be golden instead of green.”

The Greater Park City Grow the Flow chapter will meet again Aug. 24 in the Park City Library community room. The group can be reached via email at gpc.chapter.growtheflow@gmail.com.

