'Dogapalooza' honors Parkite who helped create city’s first dog park

"Dogapalooza" will feature live music from local artists, food trucks and a best-dressed pet contest Sunday.

The second annual fur-centric event brings pups from across the Wasatch Back to the Ian Weinman Legacy Dog Park.

Organizer and Parkite Rich Wyman started festival last year to honor his late son.

He said his son, Ian Weinman, was instrumental in the park’s founding.

“When he was 10 years old, went to the city council back in 2005 when there were no dog parks and asked them why there wasn't one, and he was crucial to the dog park becoming a reality in 2009,” Wyman said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “I have a picture on my wall of him and then Mayor Dana Williams with giant scissors cutting the ribbons, and him in his Boy Scout uniform.”

Ian Weinman was killed in a motorcycle crash in 2024.

After his death, the Park City Council unanimously voted to rename the park in his honor.

The city also added landscaping, a new fence, turf and a sign in Weinman’s memory.

His father turned the 2025 dedication into a community celebration.

“Last year I hired the Brazuca Brazilian band to come and play,” he said. “I played some songs, and we had a best dressed pet contest, and it was just a great celebration of Ian and the city.”

FULL INTERVIEW: "Dogapalooza" founder Rich Wyman Listen • 8:31

Wyman hopes to make the event an annual tradition.

“I'm hoping it grows because you know Lollapalooza is this big festival in Chicago. It's like hundreds of thousands of people, and that dog park's pretty big,” Wyman said. “So, I'm thinking, you know, over the course of years, we could get bigger, bigger acts and make it like a major music festival in the dog park.”

This year, musical acts include local artist Kate Chanson, the Brazuca Brazilian band and a duet with Wyman and former Mayor Dana Williams. The event will also include the best dressed pet contest and food trucks.

"Dogapalooza" is free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the dog park in Round Valley. Wyman encourages guests to bring chairs.

