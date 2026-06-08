Deer Valley readies to welcome bikers on new trails

The resort will open to bike haul and hiking June 19, with an exclusive season passholder’s preview weekend June 13-14.

Vice President of Skier Services Rob Sogard said trail work closed some bike trails last season.

“Last year we were about half the park, the upper mountain was closed. So this year we are back, and our goal is to make this big and get everybody back out there,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 8.

Last summer, the resort completed work on trails off the Pinion chair lift. This year, all the trails in the area are open for bikers to enjoy.

Deer Valley Resort Ski and Bike School Programs Manager Doug Gormley said the resort has also extended its hours this summer.

FULL INTERVIEW: Deer Valley Resort's Doug Gormley and Rob Sogard Listen • 13:26

“We're open until 6 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. so from 10 to 6. We've brought back our twilight evening on Wednesdays, so we'll be open until 8,” he said.

Summer season passes are on sale now with discounts for Deer Valley winter season passholders and Ikon passholders.

Summer operations at Deer Valley Resort are expected to continue through Sept. 20.

Park City Mountain’s summer operations at the Mountain Village opened June 6. Bike haul will open June 13.

Woodward Park City will open the Hot Laps lift to serve its mountain bike park June 21.

Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain’s Epic Promise are financial supporters of KPCW.