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Local News Hour

Deer Valley summer activities include biking, music and more

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 8, 2026 at 12:01 PM MDT
Deer Valley VP of Skier Services Rob Sogard and Recruiting Manager/Ski & Bike School Programs Manager Doug Gormley
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Deer Valley VP of Skier Services Rob Sogard and Recruiting Manager/Ski & Bike School Programs Manager Doug Gormley

Deer Valley Recruiting Manager/Ski & Bike School Programs Manager Doug Gormley and Rob Sogard, VP of Skier Services preview the resort's summer activities, including a fully operational bike park. Deer Valley will also offer extended hours, including twilight riding on Wednesdays and instructional programs for women and a kids' camps — both with sessions in July and August. Season passes are $329, with discounts for current passholders. Other summer activities include stand-up paddleboarding and live music every Friday-Sunday. Gormley and Sogard also discussed the Fox US Open of mountain biking planned for September 11-13.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher