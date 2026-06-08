Deer Valley summer activities include biking, music and more

Deer Valley Recruiting Manager/Ski & Bike School Programs Manager Doug Gormley and Rob Sogard, VP of Skier Services preview the resort's summer activities, including a fully operational bike park. Deer Valley will also offer extended hours, including twilight riding on Wednesdays and instructional programs for women and a kids' camps — both with sessions in July and August. Season passes are $329, with discounts for current passholders. Other summer activities include stand-up paddleboarding and live music every Friday-Sunday. Gormley and Sogard also discussed the Fox US Open of mountain biking planned for September 11-13.