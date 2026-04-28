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Park City resorts announce 2026 summer activities

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 28, 2026 at 4:41 PM MDT
Family mountain biking at Deer Valley, in Park City, UT on Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Jason Peters
/
Deer Valley
Family mountain biking at Deer Valley, in Park City, UT on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

With the final patches of snow melting off Park City’s peaks, local ski areas are shifting focus to summer operations.

Deer Valley lift access passes are available for the summer season, which starts June 19.

The resort offers lift-served mountain biking, hiking and scenic rides off its Silver Lake Express, Homestake Express and Sterling Express chairlifts throughout the summer with discounted tickets for Ikon Pass holders.

Park City Mountain’s summer operations, including Payday scenic chairlift rides, the zipline, Mountain Coaster and Alpine Slide open June 6. The Crescent chair bike haul, Town Lift and the Red Pine Gondola open June 13. The Canyons golf course will be the first summer activity to open for the season on May 16.

The resort offers discounted activity tickets to 2026-2027 Epic Pass holders.

Woodward Park City will open the Hot Laps lift to serve its mountain bike park on June 21.

Deer Valley Resort and Woodward Park City are financial supporters of KPCW
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver