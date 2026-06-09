Trail closures at Park City Mountain to reroute riders this week

Mid Mountain is closed from Tommy Two Step to Mother Urban for construction.

Hikers and bikers can take Mother Urban at John’s 99 toward Deer Valley and Daly Canyon or turn at Empire Link to avoid the closure zone.

Work is expected to wrap up by Friday but trail users are advised to take the designated detour in the meantime. Mountain Trails Executive Director Lora Anthony said the Mid Mountain closure is one of many in the area.

“The closure on Mojave Trail will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 .p.m. We've got the crew doing a full overhaul on Mojave, so there will be machines and a hand crew out there. Not a great place to be riding,” Anthony told KPCW.

Anthony recommends riders take Silver Queen down to the top of Town Lift instead.

There is also an ongoing trail closure near the base of Park City Mountain for halfpipe construction.

Work on the winter feature for Olympian Shaun White’s Snow League will close the Lower Silver Spur trail near the First Time parking lot through July 31.

Trail users are advised to take Three Kings Drive to the bottom of Spiro or Armstrong as a detour.