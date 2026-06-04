Park City Mountain trail temporary closure for Shaun White’s Snow League construction

Mountain Trails Foundation Director Lora Anthony says hikers and bikers on Armstrong must take a detour.

“The detour for that is to take Three Kings [Drive] over to the bottom of either Spiro or to Armstrong. You can access the detour on the paved street,” she said.

The construction is part of preparations for Olympic snowboarder Shaun White’s newest competition series, The Snow League, near the Three Kings and Eagle chair lifts.

The first Utah edition of the competition lands in Park City Jan. 22-24.

The trail is expected to be closed through July 31.