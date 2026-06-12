Park City Toastmasters program to train speakers with TED-x dreams

Park City Toastmasters members Karen Stone and Kandi Kutkas discuss the organizations of methods for coaching public speaking skills and preview a three-months training program that starts June 23. Stone and Kutkas emphasized the group's dual-track development system with communication and leadership tracks. Each meeting features three speeches, table topics, and formal evaluations. The upcoming three-month program is a partnership with John Bates who will help members develop TEDx-style speeches. Interested individuals can join Toastmasters meetings at the Park City Library most Tuesdays.