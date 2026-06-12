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Local News Hour

Park City Toastmasters program to train speakers with TED-x dreams

By Roger Goldman
Published June 12, 2026 at 11:17 AM MDT
Photo of Kandi Kutkas and Karen Stone at KPCW
KPCW
Kandi Kutkas and Karen Stone

Park City Toastmasters members Karen Stone and Kandi Kutkas discuss the organizations of methods for coaching public speaking skills and preview a three-months training program that starts June 23. Stone and Kutkas emphasized the group's dual-track development system with communication and leadership tracks. Each meeting features three speeches, table topics, and formal evaluations. The upcoming three-month program is a partnership with John Bates who will help members develop TEDx-style speeches. Interested individuals can join Toastmasters meetings at the Park City Library most Tuesdays.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman