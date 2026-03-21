Park City Council formally appoints Adam Lenhard as city manager

Park City Council members unanimously appointed Adam Lenhard as city manager during a meeting March 19.

Mayor Ryan Dickey recommended Lenhard after a months-long nationwide search. Dickey said throughout the process, he was looking for someone who had a record of strong organizational leadership, and Lenhard has that.

“You showed us with your experience what you can do, your positive sort of people-first style, the way you lead, the way you demonstrated that in the interview process, we were all impressed,” he said. “You, frankly, just crushed the interview process and left our entire council impressed.”

Lenhard has nearly 20 years of local government experience and said he’s looking forward to being part of the team.

“Thank you for your confidence in this appointment, I am all in 100%, you're going to get everything that I have to offer,” he said.

In 2011, he became the youngest city manager statewide when he was promoted to the role in Clearfield City. Lenhard was also the city manager in St. George for almost six years. He resigned in 2022 after pressure from the city council over his decision to grant an event permit for a drag show on city property.

Lenhard starts the job March 31. He will receive an annual salary of $250,000 plus benefits and is eligible for bonuses and salary increases. The compensation package also includes a $400 monthly car allowance and a city-owned residence. If he chooses, Lenhard and his family can live in the home during his employment at a reduced rental rate.

Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon previously told KPCW the compensation package is necessary to attract capable and experienced city managers.

“We have a lot of really big projects here that we work on,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” March 18 . “That is just the number that allows us to bring a city manager in who has the experience to fulfill a role that is challenging.”

As city manager, Lenhard will oversee the day-to-day administrative functions of the city and prepare the annual operating and capital budgets.