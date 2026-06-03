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Park City’s spring projects open house draws more Bonanza Park opposition

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published June 3, 2026 at 2:06 PM MDT
Locals fill the Park City Library patio for Park City Municipal’s annual spring projects open house, many to talk about preliminary Bonanza Park site plans, which the Park City Council approved in March.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Locals fill the Park City Library patio for Park City Municipal’s annual spring projects open house, many to talk about preliminary Bonanza Park site plans, which the Park City Council approved in March.

Over 100 locals attended Park City’s annual spring projects open house Tuesday. A group opposed to Bonanza Park site plans made a vocal showing.

Locals packed the Park City Library patio Tuesday for Park City Municipal’s annual spring projects open house.

It was an opportunity to learn about a range of projects, from Park City MARC pool upgrades to the golf course master plan, bus stop improvements and more.

But the majority were there to talk about preliminary Bonanza Park site plans, which the Park City Council approved in March.

Longtime resident Andrea Barros was one of more than a dozen attendees from Place PC, a loosely organized resident group opposed to the plans.

“We're here today because we're proponents for keeping the five acres green,” Barros said. “If they pave that over and they put three and four-story apartment buildings in it, we will have lost that opportunity forever.”

Each Place PC member wore green to advocate for green space on the 5-acre site instead of the planned mixed-use development, which includes 106 residential units, 1.2 acres of open space and underground parking.

Steve Pettise is also part of the group sharing their vehement criticism of the project’s direction with city staff and the developer.

“I am really opposed to it, and opposed to it because the busiest corner in Park City is Kearns [Blvd.] and Bonanza [Drive], and to put all this development in there will just congest this city beyond belief,” he said. 

Despite the group’s complaints, the open house wasn’t an opportunity to shift the trajectory of the project. The council’s last public hearing on the 5 acres was in March before it advanced the plans.

Locals will have a chance to weigh in when the Park City Planning Commission considers the proposal sometime this summer. It’s unlikely the plans would change significantly — those decisions rest with the council.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller