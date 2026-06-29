Deer Valley Resort to open 200 new acres, run dedicated to military families

Deer Valley Resort will open a new East Village chair lift this winter with 200 new skiable acres.

The Hail Peak Express will give skiers access to seven new runs and increase the resort’s coverage to 32 lifts.

Of the seven runs to debut in the 2026-2027 ski season, the “Hill Yeah,” run pays tribute to Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah.

In addition to Hail Peak, Deer Deer Valley has opened 10 new lifts and more than doubled in size since December 2024.

By the 2026-2027 ski season, the resort will offer 4,500 skiable acres.

Other upgrades to East Village for next ski season include a new family-friendly snow feature zone off Pioche Express and a 10-million-gallon reservoir near Park Peak for snowmaking.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.