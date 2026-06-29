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Deer Valley Resort to open 200 new acres, run dedicated to military families

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 29, 2026 at 3:12 PM MDT
A skier on Deer Valley's East Village side.
Re Wikstrom Photography
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Deer Valley Resort
A skier on Deer Valley's East Village side.

The Hail Peak Express gives skiers access to seven new runs out of the East Village base.

Deer Valley Resort will open a new East Village chair lift this winter with 200 new skiable acres.

The Hail Peak Express will give skiers access to seven new runs and increase the resort’s coverage to 32 lifts.

Of the seven runs to debut in the 2026-2027 ski season, the “Hill Yeah,” run pays tribute to Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah.

In addition to Hail Peak, Deer Deer Valley has opened 10 new lifts and more than doubled in size since December 2024.

By the 2026-2027 ski season, the resort will offer 4,500 skiable acres.

Other upgrades to East Village for next ski season include a new family-friendly snow feature zone off Pioche Express and a 10-million-gallon reservoir near Park Peak for snowmaking.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver