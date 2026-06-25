Park City managers preview final budget proposal for FY2027

Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and deputy Park City Assistant City Manager Heather Sneddon preview this week's council meeting, including the final budget proposal that includes an 18% salary increase for council members and the mayor. It also includes $160,000 increase for a triplex construction project for unanticipated upgrades to 516 Marsac Avenue, as well as a $115,000 public art project for bus shelters and a proposed increase in water impact fees to ensure new developments cover their own utility costs were discussed. They also highlighted the Three Kings Drive active transportation project, which includes a six-foot sidewalk and bicycle improvements to reduce vehicle-pedestrian conflicts. A July date has also been set for an appeals hearing for the Eagle and Silverlode upgrades at Park City Mountain.

