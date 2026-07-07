Artists will add nature, recreation designs to Park City bus stops this summer

The Park City Council unanimously approved contracts for bus shelter artwork around town.

City manager Adam Lenhard said about 50 artists submitted 130 proposals.

“Many of them are local, and at least within the region, we do have some that are out of state, but it's incredible artwork, very talented people,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 24 .

Eleven artists were selected from the pool; some will add their art to multiple stops.

Each of the 20 designs follows the “timeless connections” theme, exploring Park City’s past, present and future.

Adrianna "AD" / Park City Municipal A concept from artist Adrianna "AD" for a Park City bus stop, called "Silver King."

Some works incorporate the area's natural beauty like Anna Nizhoni’s “Leaping Deer” and Libby Peterkort’s “Leaf Peeping” designs. Others feature much-loved local recreation opportunities. Scout Maziarz’s piece shows three skiers in action, and Miller Delbridge’s concept includes a snowboarder and skier on a mountain at sunset.

Pieces from Adrianna “AD” are a nod to local landmarks, including Town Lift and Park City Mountain as well as the Silver King Mine.

The artists will receive $5,000, $7,500 or $10,000 for their installations, depending on the shelter size.

“The total amount for this project is $115,000 and it's going to be funded through the public art capital project fund, and then 1% for the arts that's collected on qualifying capital projects,” Lenhard said.

Anna Nizhoni / Park City Municipal Anna Nizhoni's design for a Park City bus stop, called "Leaping Deer."

The work is part of the second and third phases of the city’s bus stop improvement project . Eight bus shelters were upgraded in 2025 .

Benches and ADA features were also added to the transit stops.

To see all the designs, click here .