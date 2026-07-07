Babalis, Harte advance to general election unopposed for Summit County Council

Attorney Christie Babalis and incumbent Councilmember Canice Harte have won the Democratic primaries for Summit County Council Districts 4 and 5, respectively.

Both advance to the Nov. 3 general election unopposed as of now. No Republicans are running, and no write-ins have declared.

It’s the first council election with five separate districts, instead of candidates running countywide campaigns.

Babalis’ district is the central Snyderville Basin and includes Kimball Junction.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to do the work,” she told KPCW. “I feel so strongly about some of the things that are happening in the county, and I obviously care about the place where I live, and I'm very excited to do the work.”

She noted how close the race was with her challenger, former Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner John Kucera. Babalis garnered 433 votes to Kucera’s 385, a 6% margin.

It was even tighter in the Democratic race for District 5, the Pinebrook and Jeremy Ranch area, where the margin was less than 2%.

Harte received 359 votes; Park City school board member Meredith Reed received 346.

“I just like to congratulate Meredith on running a great campaign, and I'm really glad that so many people were able to vote out of our district,” Harte said. “I'm just honored and humbled to have won the primary. I'm excited to serve the people at Summit County.”

If he advances past the Nov. 3 general election, it would be Harte’s second term on council.

The Summit County Council unanimously certified the primary election results July 7. At the advice of the county attorney, Harte was absent and did not vote since he is running for reelection.

Turnout among Democratic voters June 23 was just under 44%.

Democratic primaries are open to any voter regardless of party, but it’s unclear how many Republicans or unaffiliated voters cast ballots in the council races.