Park City, Midway join Utah's Main Street preservation program

Utah Main Street Manager and State Coordinator Chelsea Gauthier and Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks talk about the expansion of the program, including Park City and Midway. The program is housed within the State Historic Preservation Office and works on engaging historic commercial district revitalization through community-led efforts. The office provides technical support and grants to local communities. Wicks highlights the benefit of joining the program, especially as Park City discusses its Main Street area plan. Gauthier says the program has 29 participating cities and uses a four-point approach toward revitalization records, including organization, economic vitality, design and promotion. The program is on of 45 state programs affiliated with the national Main Street America, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.