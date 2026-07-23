Over $40K missing from Summit County jail bank account; sheriff investigates

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office believes someone has been using a jail bank account to make years of unauthorized payments to a telecommunications company.

Back in March, deputies got a search warrant to look in Verizon’s records to find who may have made the payments.

The warrant shows the payments, totaling more than $40,000, happened once or twice a month from October 2022 to July 2025. The sheriff’s office didn’t say where the account's money comes from, only that it isn’t taxpayer-funded.

It’s unclear when and how the sheriff’s office first became aware of the unsanctioned payments.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot declined to comment further because the investigation is ongoing. He didn’t say who is allowed to use the jail’s bank account.

He said the sheriff’s office recognizes the importance of transparency and will provide more information when there’s no risk it could compromise the investigation.