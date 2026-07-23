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Over $40K missing from Summit County jail bank account; sheriff investigates

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 23, 2026 at 6:03 PM MDT
photo taken june 3 2026 outside the summit county justice center
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
FILE - A Summit County sheriff's vehicle sits outside the Summit County Justice Center, which includes the county jail.

Deputies found unauthorized payments dating back to 2022. The account is not taxpayer-funded.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office believes someone has been using a jail bank account to make years of unauthorized payments to a telecommunications company.

Back in March, deputies got a search warrant to look in Verizon’s records to find who may have made the payments.

The warrant shows the payments, totaling more than $40,000, happened once or twice a month from October 2022 to July 2025. The sheriff’s office didn’t say where the account's money comes from, only that it isn’t taxpayer-funded.

It’s unclear when and how the sheriff’s office first became aware of the unsanctioned payments.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot declined to comment further because the investigation is ongoing. He didn’t say who is allowed to use the jail’s bank account.

He said the sheriff’s office recognizes the importance of transparency and will provide more information when there’s no risk it could compromise the investigation.
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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas