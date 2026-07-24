Deer Creek High School welcomes Wasatch County with grand opening

After more than three years of construction, Wasatch County School District’s newest high school is ready to welcome the community.

Locals can walk the halls of Deer Creek High School for the first time after a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 29 at 5 p.m.

Principal Justin Kelly said the building’s design is modeled after the nearby Heber Valley Railroad, which was the largest sheep shipping yard in the country during the 1920s and 30s.

“We wanted to kind of pay homage to some of the things that helped Heber get on the map,” he said. “So when you come inside, it's going to have a feel of a train station.”

Exposed rafters, large windows and an old-style clock add to the ambiance.

Other parts of the building pay tribute to the school’s mascot: the Riverhawks. The logo is featured throughout the school. Kelly hopes the Deer Creek will have a live mascot on site — there’s an osprey nesting pole near the school.

“We've had a couple of males coming and looking at it, and maybe when the construction kind of slows down a little bit, it'll get a little quieter, and hopefully we can see and get an osprey here, a riverhawk,” he said.

Kelly said the common area at the entrance of the school is now fully furnished. It features couches and other seating areas to encourage students to stay on campus and socialize.

Locals can also tour Deer Creek’s athletic facilities, which are housed in an adjacent building. The structure includes a main and auxiliary gym, dance studio, weight room, running track, concession stands and a press room overlooking the football field.

Kelly said Deer Creek’s first students will get to name the building this fall. They’ll also help create a fight song.

“It's going to be fun for kids to look back in 10 or 15, 20 years when they can start bringing their kids and saying, 'I helped do this. I was a part of this,’” Kelly said.

Locals who can’t make it to the grand opening July 29 can still tour the school July 30.