Park City's "Dogapalooza" honors dog park legacy of Ian Weinman

Local Rich Wyman previews Sunday's "Dogapalooza" event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ian Weinman Legacy Dog Park. The park is named for Wyman's son, Ian, who died in a 2024 motorcycle accident. The event is inspired in part by Weinman's effort, at age 10, to establish Park City's first dog park. It features live music from Kate Chanson, Rich Wyman, and the Brazuca Brazilian band. A best-dressed dog contest with prizes from Barking Cat and the Puppy Potty Bus is also planned. Food trucks will be on site. Wyman also thanked Mountain Town Music for providing the sound system and Park City staff for supporting the event. He says attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, umbrellas, and coolers.