Grow the Flow's Park City chapter works to save Great Salt Lake

Cathy Van Dyke, the co-chair of Grow The Flow's Greater Park City chapter announced the organization of the local group that will advocate for saving the dying Great Salt Lake. Van Dyke says the chapter is an extension of the Grow the Flow movement. The citizen-led group seeks to increase water flow to the saline lake by leveraging existing organizations and addressing the complex issues of science, economics, and policy. Van Dyke, co-chair of the Greater Park City chapter, highlights the urgency of the crisis, noting the potential for dust storms and health risks if the lake shrinks. She says the ailing lake is often considered a Wasatch Front issues, but also affects the Wasatch Back, including the economy of the ski industry, which will lose about 15% of its "champagne" powder if the lake dies. She notes the new chapter has drawn interest from about 100 locals, with 40 attending the groups first meeting at the Park City Library. She says the group plans to lobby government leaders and will focus on community work that helps reducing water use, with a goal of reaching a 30% reduction in consumption. To reach the group, locals can reach out via email at gpc.chapter.growtheflow@gmail.com.

